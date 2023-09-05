Round Table Sri Lanka and Marvida Travel Unite to Unleash Extraordinary Sri Lankan Adventures

In a groundbreaking partnership, Round Table Sri Lanka has joined forces with Marvida Travel, a pioneering Sri Lankan travel company. This dynamic collaboration aims to provide global members of Round Table with unparalleled opportunities to explore the captivating marvels of Sri Lanka.

Marvida Travel, renowned for curating seamless and immersive journeys that seamlessly blend cultural encounters, upscale accommodations, and personalized exploration, has been appointed the official travel partner for Round Table members eager to unravel the intricacies of Sri Lanka’s cultural heritage.

Marvida Travel’s expertise was strikingly evident at the recent Ladies Circle mid-term meeting, where the company orchestrated an awe-inspiring experience for attendees. This collaboration is set to redefine luxury and authenticity in travel, merging cultural insight with refined comfort.

Gimhan Sumanasekara, President of Round Table Sri Lanka, enthusiastically endorsed the partnership, aligning it with Round Table’s commitment to exploration and connection. “Our collaboration with Marvida Travel unveils a gateway to unparalleled experiences for Round Table members in Sri Lanka. Envision a fusion of cultural immersion, conviviality, and unmatched entertainment,” Sumanasekara remarked.

However, the partnership’s significance extends beyond traditional experiences. Round Table Sri Lanka is on the cusp of formalizing an innovative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will grant global Round Table travelers exclusive access to extraordinary entertainment offerings. These unforgettable moments are set to unfold at Ballys, an acclaimed entertainment haven, renowned for its captivating shows and immersive experiences, promising to elevate every travel endeavor.

The collaboration further flourishes with the partnership with Playtrix, a prominent sports bar, providing Round Table members with a premium experience during major sporting events, reinforcing Round Table’s commitment to fostering camaraderie.

As Round Table Sri Lanka continues to shine a spotlight on the cultural splendors of Sri Lanka, the partnership with Marvida Travel emerges as a beacon, guiding Round Table members toward unparalleled experiences of enrichment, cultural exchange, and camaraderie.

About Round Table Sri Lanka

Round Table Sri Lanka stands as an influential chapter within the global Round Table network, known for its commitment to fostering fellowship, community engagement, and philanthropy. With a focus on making meaningful contributions, Round Table Sri Lanka creates avenues for members to explore, connect, and make a positive impact on society.

About Marvida Travel

Marvida Travel, a rising star in Sri Lanka’s travel industry, specializes in crafting immersive travel experiences that authentically showcase the essence of the island’s culture and landscapes. With a reputation for excellence, Marvida Travel stands as the preferred partner for global Round Table travelers seeking refined and culturally-enriching journeys in Sri Lanka.

About Playtrix

Playtrix, Sri Lanka’s premier sports bar, is celebrated for its vibrant ambiance and live sports broadcasts. Through its collaboration with Round Table Sri Lanka, Playtrix extends an exclusive haven for members during significant sporting events, embodying Round Table’s ethos of fostering camaraderie and vibrant social interactions.

About Ballys

Ballys, an esteemed entertainment hub, offers a diverse range of entertainment experiences, from exhilarating games to captivating live performances. Through its collaboration with Round Table Sri Lanka, Ballys enhances the entertainment options available to global Round Table travelers exploring the captivating landscapes of Sri Lanka.