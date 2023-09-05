New laws to be introduced in Sri Lanka to fight bots, fake news

New laws are to be introduced in Sri Lanka to fight bots and counter fake news and also prevent the misuse of the internet to instigate riots.

A bot is a software application that is programmed to do certain tasks. Bots are automated, which means they run according to their instructions without a human user needing to manually start them up every time. Bots often imitate or replace a human user’s behavior.

The Government said that the Attorney General has given his clearance for the draft bill on the security of online methods.

The Bill has been prepared by the Legal Draftsman with the objective of safeguarding the general public from the damage caused by false information being spread using the intent.

As appeared in section III of the said draft Bill, the following actions have been misinterpreted in the provisions of this act;

• Communication of false statements on the incidents within Sri Lanka

• False statements causing defame

• Pave way for riots by provocation without reason

• Disturbing a religious assembly through false statements

• Communication of false statements with the sole intention of hurting religious emotions

• Communication of false statements with the sole intention and with the sole intention for the abomination of religious emotions

• Fraud

• Cheating by appearing some other person

• Defaming intentionally by a false statement with the objective of arousing for violation of peace

• Circulation of false statements with the intention of causing a riot or an offense against the Government

• Communication of statements on incidents to cause harassment.

• Child abuse

• Production of bots or modifying them for causing an offense.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the resolution furnished by the Ministry of Public Security to publish the draft Bill in the government gazette and subsequently submit the same to Parliament for its approval. (Colombo Gazette)