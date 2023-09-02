Singapore elects Tharman Shanmugaratnam as next President

Singaporeans have given Tharman Shanmugaratnam a resounding mandate to be Singapore’s ninth President.

The 66-year-old former senior minister scored a big win with 70.4 per cent of the vote, while Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian received 15.72 per cent and 13.88 per cent, respectively.

Even before the official result was announced by Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui at 12.22am, it was clear who the winner was.

The sample count released at about 10.40pm showed Mr Tharman leading with 70 per cent, while Mr Ng and Mr Tan were trailing with 16 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.

Addressing the media at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre shortly after that, Mr Tharman said he was “humbled by the strong endorsement that Singaporeans have given to me”.

“I believe that the vote for me and what I stand for is a vote of confidence in Singapore… It is a vote of optimism for a future in which we can progress together,” he said.

He also thanked his fellow candidates for making the presidential election a worthy contest. (The Straits Times)