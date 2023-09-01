Sri Lanka scraps fuel quota QR code system

Sri Lanka has scrapped the fuel quota QR code system which was introduced last year owing to the economic crisis.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said that the QR code system has been scrapped with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the Minister said that the system will not be enforced from today (Friday).

However, the Minister appealed to motorists not to fill barrels with fuel but to only fill their vehicles.

He said that the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Lanka Indian Oil and Sinopec have been informed.

The QR code fuel quota system was introduced last August after the country ran out of funds to purchase fuel.

Wijesekera said that Sri Lanka now has sufficient fuel and funds to import fuel. (Colombo Gazette)