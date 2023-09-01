Indian Defence Minister postpones Sri Lanka visit at 11th hour

By Easwaran Rutnam

Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has postponed his visit to Sri Lanka at 11th hour.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that fresh dates for the visit will be decided later.

“Visit of Defence Minister of India to Sri Lanka scheduled for 2-3 September has been deferred. Fresh dates to be decided later,” the High Commision said.

During the visit, Shri Rajnath Singh was to hold talks with President and Defence Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The entire gamut of India’s defence ties with Sri Lanka were to be reviewed during the meetings. The Defence Minister was also scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya and Trincomalee.

The Indian High Commission said that the visit of Shri Rajnath Singh was to reiterate India’s continued commitment in furthering the existing warm and friendly relations with Sri Lanka.

The visit was seen as an important landmark in deepening the enduring bonds of friendship between the two countries in the defence sphere. (Colombo Gazette)