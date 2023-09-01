Bangladesh says Sri Lanka paid back another $100m

Sri Lanka has repaid another US$100 million of the $200 million loan it took from Bangladesh in a currency swap agreement two years ago.

“Sri Lanka has paid back $100 million to us on Thursday (31 August). Now they are expected to return the remaining $50 million in due course,” said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Spokesperson and Executive Director Majbaul Haque.

With the latest installment, the Island nation paid back a total of $150 million. Sri Lanka repaid $50 million as the first installment on August 17.

Bangladesh provided a $200 million loan from its foreign exchange reserves to the Sri Lanka in August 2021 to help it meet its foreign exchange crisis. (BSS)