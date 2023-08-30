Elephant found dead in Tambuttegama under suspicious circumstances

A wild elephant has been found dead in Tambuttegama under suspicious circumstances.

Wildlife officers have launched an investigation over the death of the elephant, after the carcass was found today.

The carcass was found inside a forest reserve in the Gemunupura area in Tambuttegama.

Initial investigations revealed that while there were no gun-shot wounds or signs of electrocution from an electric fence, the elephant was found dead with blood in its mouth.

Wildlife officers said there is a suspicion the elephant may have died after consuming poisonous food or from a disease.

The Tambuttemaga Police are assisting the Wildlife officers in the investigations into the death of the animal. (Colombo Gazette)