ECB announce equal match fee for England cricketers

England joined India, New Zealand and South Africa in introducing pay parity for men’s and women’s teams in international cricket.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their decision to have equal match fees for the women’s and men’s teams. This is yet another landmark in what is turning out to be a historic year for the women’s game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have already announced equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at the ICC events.

This news comes at the back of a highly successful Women’s Ashes. While the urn was retained by Australia, England showed great fight and managed to win the ODI and T20I series after losing the one-off Test.

Not only was the series competitive on the field but it also managed to draw record crowds during the summer. It set new women’s international attendance records at stadiums like Edgbaston, the Oval and Lord’s, while also managing to sell out games at Taunton, Bristol and Hampshire.

England skipper Heather Knight called the news a “fantastic” development and believed that this would make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women.

“It’s really important that we continue to drive the women’s game forward and it’s fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men.

“The direction of travel for the women’s game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I’m sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game.”

ECB CEO Richard Gould stated that the development was a product of England’s increased investment in women’s cricket.

“This summer’s thrilling Women’s Ashes series demonstrated how women’s cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing.

“Growing the women’s and girls’ game is a key priority for us, and in recent years we have considerably increased investment both in building a domestic women’s structure to produce the players of the future, and in increasing player rewards.”

“We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making – and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world – we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest earning female athletes in UK team sports. However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game.”

The increase in match fee will take effect immediately starting with England’s next international assignment on 31 August against Sri Lanka.