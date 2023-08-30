Australia holds talks with Sri Lanka’s indigenous community

Australia had holds talks with Sri Lanka’s indigenous community and learnt about their history and current challenges.

The Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Paul Stephens met the Vedda Chief Uruwarige Wanniyaletto today.

The High Commissioner tweeted saying it was an honour to meet with the Adiwasi community, including Vedda Chief Uruwarige Wanniyaletto today and learn about their history and current challenges.

“In their efforts to both build sustainable livelihoods and maintain connection to culture and country I see parallels with Australia’s First Nations communities,” the High Commissioner said.

Australia’s First Nations communities are made up of many different and distinct Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups, each with their own culture, language, beliefs and practices.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are the first peoples of Australia, meaning they were here for thousands of years prior to colonisation. (Colombo Gazette)