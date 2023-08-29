US to explore Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

The United States (US) is to explore Sri Lanka’s economic recovery during an ongoing visit by Senator Chris Van Hollen.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Van Hollen is a longtime friend of Sri Lanka.

She noted that Senator Chris Van Hollen has worked hard to strengthen the bonds between Sri Lanka and the US.

“This week, the Senator and I will explore Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, discuss avenues for enhanced partnership, and deepen our joint commitment to upholding democratic ideals,” the US Ambassador said.

She said the Senator’s unique connection to Sri Lanka, residing in the country when his father, Chris Van Hollen Sr., was the U.S. Ambassador from 1972 to 1976, underscores the enduring partnership between the US and Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)