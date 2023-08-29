Sri Lanka issues warning after more illegal migrants are repatriated

Sri Lankans have been warned not to fall victim to human traffickers and arrive in Oman without confirmed jobs, after more illegal migrants were repatriated.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Muscat Oman in collaboration with the Omani Foreign Ministry and the Department of Immigration of the Royal Oman Police, successfully facilitated repatriation of 32 stranded migrant workers on 17 August 2023, the Embassy said in a statement today.

The migrants had entered Oman on visit/tourist visas with the anticipation of finding jobs and subsequently overstayed their visas without securing proper employment.

The issue of migrant workers arriving on visit/tourist visas and then overstaying due to lack of viable employment has been a challenge faced by many potential workers. From November 2022 to date the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman has facilitated repatriation of more than 400 stranded migrants with support extended by the Omani authorities.

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman identified the group of 32 stranded illegal migrants and their situation was individually assessed to understand their circumstances and requirements.

The Embassy engaged with the respective Government stakeholders in Oman to obtain visa overstay penalty waiver for the said group along with the necessary documentation and travel arrangements for repatriation.

Throughout the repatriation process, the stranded workers were provided with essential humanitarian support, including medical assistance, accommodation, and access to basic necessities by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman. The Oman Sri Lanka Social Club and many well-wishers supported the Embassy during this process.

The Embassy strongly advised Sri Lankans not to arrive on visit/tourist visa without confirmed jobs, since many male and female workers are continuing to fall victims to human traffickers and end up in the streets under harsh weather conditions.

Hence, the Embassy requests all Sri Lankans to seek jobs only through licensed agencies and register with the SLBFE before arriving in Oman. (Colombo Gazette)