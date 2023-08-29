Porty City denies links to Chinese man robbed in Colombo

The Colombo Port City has denied links to a Chinese man who was robbed of his cash and valuables worth over Rs 40 million at a residence in Lake Drive, Borella.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission said that relying on accurate and verified information on such an incident in question of such an unfortunate criminal event, and any attempt to associate it with the activities within Colombo Port City is entirely unsubstantiated.

The Commission urges the media, the public, and all stakeholders to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information related to such incidents and spreading unverified information which can lead to unnecessary misrepresentation, that can be detrimental to the reputation and credibility of the Colombo Port City project.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission is actively collaborating with relevant authorities to address any concerns to ensure the well-being and security of all those associated with Colombo Port City to maintain the highest standards of safety and security. (Colombo Gazette)