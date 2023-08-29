New Zealand to fund immigration resource centre in Sri Lanka

New Zealand is to fund the establishment of an immigration resource centre in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment said today.

The High Commission of New Zealand has informed the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara that it will provide support and necessary funds for the establishment of an immigration resource centre in Sri Lanka.

A crucial discussion regarding this was held today between the Minister and the Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand Andrew Traveller.

A memorandum of understanding is to be signed between the two countries and the relevant MoU is to be reviewed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet of Ministers.

The centre, if approved, will be established at an appropriate location chosen by the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

New Zealand will provide assistance for a period of three years after the establishment of the centre.

Through this project, programmes are to be implemented to create awareness among vulnerable people regarding safe migration and foreign employment and it will also play a crucial role in preventing human trafficking and irregular migration.

The Deputy High Commissioner of New Zealand emphasized during the meeting that this project will pave way for further strengthening the relations between Sri Lanka and New Zealand and contribute to the improvement of people’s understanding on matters related to foreign employment. (Colombo Gazette)