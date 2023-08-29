“I feel pity that she is being used”: Nirmal Khanna on Mushaal Malik’s appointment in Pakistan’s cabinet

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has included Mishaal Hussain Malik, wife of jailed terrorist and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, in his cabinet, Reuters reported.

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 19 (ANI): Nirmal Khanna, wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna who was allegedly killed by Yasin Malik and his accomplices at Rawalpora in 1990, said on Saturday that it is a pity that Mushaal Malik is being used for personal politics by the government of Pakistan.

Yasin Malik was convicted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in terror funding cases and sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25, 2022.

Regarding this, Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna’s wife Nirmal Khanna said, “I feel like it’s a joke. Their conscience is dead.”

“She is being used. She is being trapped. If her condition is bad today, it cannot improve tomorrow,” she added.

“I feel pity that she is being used. Those who see their future based on her presence are using her,” Nirmal Khanna said.

Using this analogy that there is no paradise where an owl is sitting on every branch, Khanna said that soon everyone will see what is going to happen there (Pakistan).

“She would be left with nothing but regret,” Nirmal Khanna said.

A mistake of some seconds can make you pay for years, she said warningly.

Nirmal Khanna is the wife of Martyr Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna. On January 25, 1990, four IAF personnel including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna were killed by Yasin Malik and his other accomplices at Rawalpora.

Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990, in this connection. Malik has been arrested in a terror funding case by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. (ANI)

Speaking on the leaders in our country, Nirmal Khanna she also received offers to enter politics many times.

“But People with a conscience cannot survive in politics. It is not for everyone,” she reasoned for refusing those offers.

“Those people who have denounced everything, those who have become “fakir” can do it. We have fakirs in our country who are working for the betterment of the nation instead of their families. I am not of that level,” she added. (ANI)