EP Governor refuses to budge despite threat from monks

By Easwaran Rutnam

Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman has refused to budge on a decision taken over the construction of a Buddhist temple, despite threats from monks who stormed a meeting yesterday.

Thondaman told Colombo Gazette that he will not allow any illegal constrictions to take place in the East and that proper procedures must be followed.

He also told a group of monks who stormed the Trincomalee District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting yesterday that they were setting a bad example.

The Governor told the protesting monks that by protesting and storming the meeting they were sending a message to people from other religions to do the same in other parts of the country.

The monks had even threatened to “squeeze the neck” of the Governor if he refused to submit to their demands.

However, the Governor told Colomo Gazette that he will not deviate from his stand as authorization had not been obtained to construct the temple.

Thondaman had recently ordered construction work on the temple in a Tamil village in the Iluppaikulam area to be suspended.

Monks led a protest in Trincomalee yesterday against the decision taken by the Governor by blocking the road before storming the Trincomalee District Consultative Committee meeting chaired by Thondaman.

The Governor later had a private discussion with the monks and officials and explained his position on the matter. (Colombo Gazette)