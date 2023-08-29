Educate Sri Lanka Colombo Expo 2023 from 1-3 September at BMICH for all higher education and study abroad opportunities

Educate Sri Lanka Colombo Expo 2023, the prestigious annual higher education and study abroad exhibition, is set to empower students with knowledge, inspiration, and opportunities as they seek to navigate today’s world of higher education. The event is organised by Evolution Events and Corporate Services (EECS) and will be held from 1st to 3rd September 2023 at the BMICH. The Colombo Career Expo 2023 will be held in parallel on the same days and venue.

Educate Sri Lanka Colombo Expo 2023 serves as an informative event where aspiring students, parents, universities and higher education institutions gather on one platform in Colombo to explore a wide range of educational prospects for the students and help them navigate the world of higher education and international study with ease. The event is ideally suited for students who have received their local O/L and A/L results, Cambridge O/L and A/L results as well as those who have completed their undergrad studies.

The dynamic dual event serves to meet several key objectives. It provides a platform for students to explore higher education opportunities in various fields based on their preference. It helps them to independently select the most suitable career pathways through professional career guidance and counselling. It also provides an opportunity for leading universities and educational institutes to engage with these students directly, allowing them to create awareness about scholarships, grants, and financial aid options available for Sri Lankan students pursuing higher education in foreign countries. It also facilitates networking opportunities for students, allowing them to connect with professionals from various industries and explore potential internships and job opportunities.

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Mr.Meshach Reuben, Director/CEO of Evolution Events and Corporate Services (EECS) stated, “The year 2023 marked a momentous milestone for Evolution Events as we successfully concluded a series of exhibitions under the brand Educate Sri Lanka Expo in Gampaha and Batticaloa as well as the prestigious Jaffna Education Fair in Jaffna. These events stood as shining examples of our commitment to empowering students across the nation with access to quality education and delivering unparalleled opportunities. I warmly invite all students and their parents to join us at this extraordinary dual event as we unlock the doors to knowledge, inspire lifelong learning, and pave the way to a brighter future for our younger generations.”

The Colombo Career Expo 2023 is an exclusive career and internship fair designed to provide a platform for job seekers, students, and professionals to explore exciting career opportunities and connect with leading organizations in the country. Recent graduates in IT, Business, Engineering, Marketing, Law, and many other disciplines will find the Career Expo the perfect setting to launch their careers and fulfill their career aspirations by exploring internship opportunities at the best organizations in Sri Lanka. Participating organizations gain access to this talent pool, increasing their chances of finding qualified candidates who align with their varied requirements and company culture.

Evolution Events and Corporate Services (EECS) specializes in organizing exhibitions, trade fairs, corporate events and conferences and provides a wide spectrum of event related solutions and media services to the corporate sector.