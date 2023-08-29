Controversial anti-terrorism draft bill to be amended

The Government has decided to amend the controversial anti-terrorism draft bill following concerns raised by the international community and local civil society.

The Cabinet of Ministers had earlier granted approval to publish the draft bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman that is to be introduced as the Anti–Terrorism Act (ATA).

The ATA was to replace the draconian Prevention of Terrorism (Temporary Provisions) Act No. 48 of 1979.

However, the Government today said that it has been decided to introduce the required revisions to the said draft bill considering the views furnished by several interested parties.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed with a resolution furnished by the Minister of Justice, Prison Activities and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare a new draft by including the proposed revisions. (Colombo Gazette)