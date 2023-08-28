TikTok hosts Community Guidelines workshops for creators in Sri Lanka

TikTok has launched an exciting campaign in Sri Lanka to amplify awareness and comprehension of its Community Guidelines. Central to this initiative, TikTok is hosting a series of workshops designed to enhance creators’ understanding of the platform’s Community Guidelines.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of its community, this campaign underscores TikTok’s dedicated efforts to fostering a safe and vibrant environment for its users while encouraging responsible content creation practices and cultivating a safer digital space.

TikTok’s Community Guidelines serve as a comprehensive framework that outlines the rules and standards governing the platform’s usage. These guidelines are also designed to adapt to emerging trends and potential hazards, enabling the platform to effectively mitigate risks associated with evolving online behaviours. The most recent updates, effective since April 21 of this year, were refreshed in consultation with over 100 organizations across the globe and members of the TikTok community.

TikTok is also partnering with some of Sri Lanka’s most popular content creators, who will create content and help drive awareness of the platform’s Community Guidelines. Under the hashtag #SaferTogether, the campaign’s landing page will be accessible to the Sri Lankan community on TikTok, where they will be able to watch videos from their favourite content creators who will talk about the importance of understanding these Community Guidelines and how that would help elevate the quality of content they publish.

Asma Anjum, Safety and Integrity Regional Lead, South Asia at TikTok, said: “By launching this initiative, we want to ensure that our community in Sri Lanka is well-informed about our Community Guidelines. Empowering them with a comprehensive understanding of our Community Guidelines is pivotal in fostering a safe and positive space on TikTok where creators can enjoy the freedom of creative expression. With this campaign, we want to share essential knowledge and tools with our creators needed to create content that is not only creatively enriching but also ensures the safety of our community, which remains our top priority.”

As an artistic expression and diversity advocate, TikTok encourages its community to embrace their creativity while upholding cultural sensitivities and amplifying positive values. TikTok is deeply invested in educating its diverse community about the intrinsic value of the Community Guidelines, ensuring that every user comprehends the expectations set for a thriving digital community. The platform is committed to empowering its community with the right tools and resources to channel their creativity safely and spread joy while responsibly promoting the community’s well-being.

TikTok also acknowledges the collaborative spirit that is essential to fostering online safety. The platform extends its gratitude to the myriad organizations and creators worldwide who have contributed their expertise to enhance the Community Guidelines, recognizing that it takes a collective effort to maintain a safe digital environment.