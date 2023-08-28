SLIM DIGIS 2.3 Awards Raises the Bar of Excellence in Digital Marketing

The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) is thrilled to announce the eagerly anticipated launch of the 2023 edition of SLIM DIGIS, 2.3, the unique platform that recognizes and applauds the forefront of digital innovation in the marketing landscape. Marking a new chapter in digital marketing excellence, this year’s SLIM DIGIS will include categories that closely reflect rapid market evolution and enhanced entry submission supported by a new, standardized entry form to elevate the standard of competition. Entries for SLIM DIGIS 2.3 open on 25th of August and will close on 25th of September.

Announcing the launch of the 2023 edition and its opening for entries Chinthaka Perera – President of SLIM said, “As we embrace the power of SLIM DIDG 2.3, let’s remember that it’s not just about technology – it’s about connecting with people, understanding their needs, and providing value. Our journey into the digital realm is a commitment to innovation, creativity, and continuous improvement. In the coming weeks, we will be diving deeper into various aspects of digital marketing, exploring strategies that can elevate our brand and drive tangible results. I encourage everyone to participate, share insights, and ask questions as we embark on this exciting journey together. The future of marketing is digital, and together, we’re poised to make it a future of growth, success, and meaningful connections. Stay tuned for more updates and let’s make our mark in the digital world!”

Dedicated to propelling digital ingenuity, SLIM DIGIS 2.3 is proud to continue introducing novel awards categories that reflect the dynamic trends shaping the digital landscape. Notable among the introductions in this edition is the “Creator/Influencer Digital Marketing” category. This special awards category acknowledges the wide use of consumer-generated content and influencer partnerships to elevate brand engagement, amplify sales, and generate excitement around products or services. Entries must articulate the intricate web of engagement metrics, social reach and the creative utilization of creator or influencer content, to demonstrate their decisive impact on campaign performance.

“Digital marketing has emerged to be the most critical marketing tool in today’s context, in the rise of the digital economy. As the national body for marketing, SLIM is putting a constant effort to elevate the skills and the capabilities of the digital marketing fraternity, by creating a platform to showcase their masterpieces that paved ground breaking results for the brands and the businesses. This year too, we anticipate a multitude of entries for a “nail biting” competition in order to become monarchs of digital marketing mastery in the country” said Gayan Perera, VP Events at SLIM.

Emphasizing this year’s focus of the competition, Arosha Perera – Head of Jury for SLIM DIGIS 2.3 said, “DIGIS is now firmly established as THE competitive arena for professional digital marketers. This is an awards program that continuously improves and evolves, keeping pace with advances in digital marketing in Sri Lanka. Last year we improved the width in categories. This year, we focus on depth of competition, raising the quality and discipline of case articulation to better enable the best work to shine. We continue to encourage and inspire digital media anchored thinking, ideas, execution and impact that are world class.”

A crucial and highly progressive change to SLIM DIGIS 2.3, over previous years, will be the introduction of a new standardized entry form and submission criteria, which is designed to elevate the competition, by enabling high-quality, highly-competitive case articulation to correlate with scoring criteria. This move will bring SLIM DIGIS entries in line with the most demanding global competitions.

Rajiv David, the Project Chair for SLIM DIGIS 2.3, announced that SLIM DIGIS 2.3 will be a celebration of outstanding digital expertise, bringing together strategists, creators, and innovators to make a lasting impact on the marketing domain. The introduction of fresh awards and revitalized categories emphasizes SLIM’s dedication to being at the forefront, providing a platform that resonates with the dynamic heartbeat of digital marketing.

Commenting, CEO/ED at SLIM, Sanath Senanayake added, “Receiving these prestigious awards of SLIM Digis 2.3 is a testament to the relentless dedication of one’s team and the unwavering support of their partners. These accolades affirm the organizational commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new industry standards. These organizations vie for awards, believe in the transformative power of technology, and these awards fuel their passion to create solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. We are honoured and inspired to continue our journey towards recognizing exceptional organizations through SLIM Digis 2.3 that would shape the future of this country and a more connected tomorrow.”

For more information and entry details, please visit https://slim.lk/slim-digis or call Gangani on 070 326 6988