Chinese population saying ‘no’ to marriage and parenthood, birthrate declines by 40 per cent in five years

Beijing [China], August 15 (ANI): The number of newborns in China in 2023 is estimated to be between 7 to 8 million, which is the lowest tally in 85 years, Khabarhub reported, adding that the Communist nation’s economic slowdown and high unemployment have led to a low birth rate.

