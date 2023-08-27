Bombshell twist in World Cup kissing scandal as FIFA steps in

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain’s football federation (RFEF) on Saturday for kissing Spanish star Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Football’s governing body has finally stepped in and provisionally banned Rubiales for 90 days as well as banning him or the RFEF from making contact with the player.

“(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary.”

It comes after the Spanish football federation threatened to take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies” about her kiss with Rubiales.

The RFEF and Rubiales said they would “demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself”.

It would take “as many legal actions as necessary to defend the honour of the President of the RFEF.”

Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent to being kissed on the lips following Spain’s World Cup triumph against England, as Rubiales had claimed.

FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales as president of Spain’s football federation (RFEF) on Saturday for kissing Spanish star Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Football’s governing body has finally stepped in and provisionally banned Rubiales for 90 days as well as banning him or the RFEF from making contact with the player.

“(We) decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” FIFA said in a statement.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary.”

It comes after the Spanish football federation threatened to take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies” about her kiss with Rubiales.

The RFEF and Rubiales said they would “demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself”.

It would take “as many legal actions as necessary to defend the honour of the President of the RFEF.”

Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent to being kissed on the lips following Spain’s World Cup triumph against England, as Rubiales had claimed.

Hermoso’s union Futpro said the 81 players were striking to help foster change. Players from World Cup runners-up England released a statement in support of Hermoso on their social networks, signed “The Lionesses”.

“Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth,” it read.

“The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

“We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso, and all players of the Spanish team.” Before the tournament 15 Spain players had taken a similar strike against the federation and coach Jorge Vilda, but many relented and three were part of the team’s triumph in Australia and New Zealand.

Many players, including double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, published messages of support for Hermoso on social media on Friday, some including the phrase “it’s over” — potentially referring to Rubiales’ leadership of Spanish football.

Hermoso’s union Futpro said the 81 players were striking to help foster change. Players from World Cup runners-up England released a statement in support of Hermoso on their social networks, signed “The Lionesses”.

“Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth,” it read.

“The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment.

“We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso, and all players of the Spanish team.” Before the tournament 15 Spain players had taken a similar strike against the federation and coach Jorge Vilda, but many relented and three were part of the team’s triumph in Australia and New Zealand.

Many players, including double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, published messages of support for Hermoso on social media on Friday, some including the phrase “it’s over” — potentially referring to Rubiales’ leadership of Spanish football.

The federation also appeared to send a thinly veiled threat to the striking players.

“The RFEF respects, as it has always respected, the decisions of the players who wish to participate or not with the Spanish national team in international matches, although it is clear national team duty is an obligation for all federated persons if they are called up,” the RFEF added in their statement.

The Spanish government have started a process which may allow them to suspend Rubiales from his post next week, while FIFA have opened a disciplinary investigation into his behaviour at the final. (News.com.au)