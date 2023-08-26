NIA apprehends suspect over alleged attempt to revive LTTE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in India has arrested another accused in the India-Sri Lanka illegal drugs and arms trade case relating to the attempts to revive the terror group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

With the arrest of Lingam A, a key conspirator in the case in Tamil Nadu, a total of 14 people have so far landed in the NIA net in the Sri Lankan illegal drugs and arms trade case, registered in July 2022.

A resident of Chennai, Lingam was a close associate of another accused, Gunasekharan, and acted as a benami for the latter’s illegal transactions relating to laundering the “proceeds of drugs and arms trade” in India and Sri Lanka.

The accused, Lingam, had also forged identity documents for members of the racket in an attempt to legitimise their illegal stay in India, according to NIA investigations.

All the accused in the case were dealing actively in the illegal drugs trade in India and Sri Lanka. They were using the money earned from the drugs trade for funding acquisition and amassing of weapons for the revival of the LTTE in the two countries.

NIA investigations have revealed that the illegal narcotics were sourced from one Haji Salim, an absconder suspected to be based in Pakistan. (India Today)