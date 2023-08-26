Covid and injury causes major setbacks for Sri Lanka ahead of Asia Cup

The Sri Lankan cricket team had multiple setbacks as pacer Dushamantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga were rendered doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup due to injuries.

To go with that, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando tested positive for COVID-19 and are under observation

Chameera could be ruled out of the entire Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh niggle ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least the first two matches in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele.

Both Perera and Fernando’s inclusion in the Lankan squad will depend on the speed of the recovery.

The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contacted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023.

They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup. (Times of India)