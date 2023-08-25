Young academicians, researchers take part in conference on ‘Significance of Buddhist Pilgrimage’

The international conference of young Buddhist scholars on ‘Significance of Buddhist Pilgrimage’ brought together young academicians and researchers who discussed diverse dimensions of Buddhist pilgrimage as seen by the youth today.

The Conference held in New Delhi was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture.

The primary objective of the conference was to create a vibrant platform for young researchers to share their insights, engage in scholarly pursuit, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field. It will inspire the next generation to further engagement with the 8 Buddhist sites in India and carry out research on other sites here and overseas.

The conference witnessed an impressive attendance of more than 70 young scholars of different nationalities representing various Buddhist institutions. Academicians and researchers from around the world explored the profound dimensions of Buddhist pilgrimage and shared their valuable insights.

“Taking pilgrimage to holy sites has two aspects. The first one is physical and the other is mental. According to the Buddha the mental aspect is an act of devotion and faith. By visiting these holy places and looking upon them with feelings of reverence and showing veneration, one is able to purify one’s thought, speech and action,” said a scholar.

Jigmet Olden, research scholar from Delhi University while speaking on ‘Historical Buddhist pilgrimage sites of Guru Padmasambhava in Ladhak’ said, “Pilgrimage is an essential part of Buddhism because it provides an opportunity for Buddhists to deepen their spiritual practise, connect with their faith, and cultivate mindfulness and compassion. It is also seen as a way to purify negative karma and gain merit or positive spiritual energy towards their path to eventual enlightenment.”

“Since time immemorial, Buddhists have traditionally performed an annual pilgrimage to the most significant Buddhist holy sites. These holy sites are revered as places of power and the physical manifestation of the Buddha’s teachings. By visiting these places, they believe they can absorb this spiritual energy and connect more deeply with the teachings of the Buddha. Among the many Buddhist pilgrimage sites, those associated with Guru Rinpoche (Padmasambhava) carry a unique significance,” he added.

The chief guest was SK Mishra, Chairman of the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD). A keynote speech was delivered by Prof Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chairman of Sahitya and Sanskriti Akademi, Haryana, who provided profound insights into the importance of Buddhist pilgrimage and its impact on cultural heritage.

