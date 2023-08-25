Bhutan and India Forge Ahead in Bilateral Bonds With Foreign Secretary’s India Visit

Foreign Secretary, Aum Pema Choden, embarked on an official visit to India from 28-29 July 2023 in response to an invitation from the Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Vinay Kwatra. This rendezvous served as an opportunity for both foreign secretaries to assess mutual cooperation, furthering its scope across an array of sectors. The meeting was also an avenue for the delegation to enlighten Indian counterparts on Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan. In return, Shri Kwatra reaffirmed India’s commitment to partnering with Bhutan in a manner that aligns with the aspirations of our government and populace.

Bhutan and India share a highly commendable bilateral relationship, with a strong foundation built on trust, goodwill, and understanding at every stratum of society. The firm bonds of friendship and close-knit ties at the grassroots level are a testament to this cordial rapport. This recent visit by the Foreign Secretary was a reaffirmation of the long-established tradition of high-level exchanges, which serve as a platform for discussing and addressing matters of shared interest and thereby fostering continued cooperation and collaboration.

Gratitude was expressed by both foreign secretaries for the advances in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including energy, development partnership, cross-border connectivity, trade and economic ties, digital development, science and technology, skill development, and people-to-people ties. An agreement was reached to maintain these efforts in line with the Joint Statement released during His Majesty, the King of Bhutan’s official visit to India in April 2023.

On July 29, 2023, the Foreign Secretary also met with Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, who later expressed India’s support for Bhutan’s development goals. Earlier, from 18th to 20th January 2023, Indian Foreign Secretary, Shri Vinay Kwatra, visited Bhutan and was warmly received. Bilateral consultations took place between Shri Kwatra and the Foreign Secretary, where matters of mutual interest and importance were deliberated upon.

Kwatra and Choden inaugurated numerous projects that were implemented with assistance from India. These projects form part of the Flagship Digital Drukyul Project and include the Citizen Service portals, National Single Window portal, and Government Initiated Network Project. They also launched the educational infrastructure developed in 58 central schools. As a testament to India’s continued partnership with Bhutan since the inception of our five-year plans in the early 1960s, India’s contribution of ₹4,500 crores to the 12th Five Year Plan makes up 73% of Bhutan’s total external grant component.

The primary concern that emerged during these dialogues was the impact on India’s security interests of the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve border dispute. New Delhi has expressed apprehensions regarding the potential for Thimphu to cede sovereignty over territories in western Bhutan to China in exchange for China relinquishing claims on areas in North Central Bhutan.

The history of diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan dates back to 1968, marked by the establishment of a special office of India in Thimphu. The Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, signed initially in 1949 and later revised in February 2007, provides the essential framework guiding interactions. In 2018, we celebrated 50 years of our formal diplomatic ties. Over the years, we have continually strengthened the relationship in economic, cultural, and strategic domains while supporting each other on regional and international platforms.

The Foreign Secretary’s official visit to India marked a significant step in bilateral relations, bolstering cooperation across diverse sectors while addressing emerging challenges. With ongoing border negotiations with China, the commitment to addressing regional security concerns remains steadfast. Recent developments in the strategic Doklam region have underscored the need for stability. As we commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties, we are ready to embrace new challenges in digital development, science, technology, and people-to-people relations. The enduring friendship, mutual understanding, and shared values propel our commitment to inclusive development and regional prosperity. Together, Bhutan and India pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future for our nations and the South Asian region as a whole.