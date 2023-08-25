August inflows: India defies market volatility with strong foreign investment

India attracted the highest level of foreign investment so far in August compared to emerging and developed markets, even after key stock indices declined eight times during the past 14 trading sessions.

Foreign investors put in $1.11 billion in domestic equities in August so far, while pulling out their investments from other markets. Taiwan posted the highest outflows at $3.9 billion, followed by Brazil with $1.74 billion, Indonesia and South Korea with about $1 billion each, and Thailand and South Africa at about $350 million each in selling by foreign institutional investors.

Year to date, FIIs bought about $16 billion in local equities while since April 1, they bought $19 billion, according to SEBI data. (Money Control)