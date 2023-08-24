US calls on Sri Lanka Army to build trust with minorities

The United States had talks with the Sri Lanka Army, during which the need to build trust with minority communities to ensure lasting peace was also discussed.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said that she met the Sri Lanka Army 1 Corps Commander Major General S.B. Amunugama and Staff to discuss the shared commitment to defense cooperation, including Sri Lanka’s efforts to modernize the military.

“Discussed the need to build trust with minority communities to ensure lasting peace,” the US Ambassador said.

The Ambassador, who is on a visit to the North, met a wide range of communities, including civil society leaders in Jaffna to hear their concerns and perspectives.

“Such dynamic voices and partners are essential as we work together to support a democratic Sri Lanka,” the Ambassador said. (Colombo Gazette)