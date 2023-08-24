Ranil writes to Modi congratulating him on moon landing

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his heartiest congratulations on Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the lunar south pole.

The President’s Office said that Wickremesinghe congratulated the Indian Prime Minister, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the people of India, on the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the lunar south pole, and that being the first time in history.

The President upheld that Sri Lanka having India as the closest neighbour sharing a robust timeless relationship and with both countries being members of the South Asian family, and observed that, it is with immense pride that the nation is celebrating this historic and momentous achievement.

President Wickremesinghe underscored the global significance of Prime Minister Modi’s magnanimous gesture of dedicating this success to all of humanity, which he noted would inspire generations to pursue the advancement of scientific and technological progress.

He bestowed best wishes for success in India’s endeavours to attain its future vision of exploring other planets in the solar system.

India yesterday became the fourth country to land on the moon, and the first to land on one of the moon’s lunar poles.

India staked new claim as a national superpower in space, landing its Chandrayaan-3 mission safely on the moon’s unexplored south pole yesterday.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launched last month and touch downed on the lunar surface yesterday.

The feat makes India the fourth country – after Russia, the U.S. and China – to land on the moon, and the first to land on one of the moon’s lunar poles. (Colombo Gazette)