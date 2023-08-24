Government clueless on fate of SupremeSAT

The Government says it is clueless over the fate of SupremeSAT, which was reportedly launched in November 2012 as Sri Lanka’s first communications satellite.

Minister Susil Premajayantha told Parliament that if the satallite was launched n 2012 then it should have returned by now.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in Parliament today, Premajayantha said that he was not aware about the states of SupremeSAT.

Premadasa said that while India had spent only USD 263 million for three attempts to launch the Chandrayaan spacecraft, Sri Lanka had spent USD 320 million for the launch of SupremeSAT in 2012.

SupremeSAT – 1 was launched on board China’s Long March 3B/E launch vehicle from the Xi-chang Satellite Launch Centre.

It was reported at the time that SupremeSAT – 1 was built by Thales Alenia Space of Franceand had a design life of 15 years. (Colombo Gazette)