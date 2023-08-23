Siddhalepa Liv-Pro: The Proven Natural Remedy for Fatty Liver Disease

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Siddhalepa took a breakthrough decision to bring to light their ayurvedic capsule that best treat those with the fatty liver disease. Made from Heen Bovitiya and Aloe Vera, clinical trials at Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital in Mount Lavinia which started early 2017, have proven that continuous use of Siddhalepa Liv-Pro significantly helps relieve liver inflammation, reduce liver enzymes SGPT (ALT) and SGOT (AST) and high cholesterol levels.

It is considered a food supplement that is also beneficial for individuals suffering from pre-cirrhotic conditions, early cirrhosis, hepatitis, alcoholic liver diseases and jaundice. However, Liv-Pro is most suited for those with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) rather than for those with Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (AFLD), a condition which is beyond natural treatment.

Over the years, NAFLD has become prevalent in Sri Lanka while it has reached roughly 30% of the population in the western world. It has also become one of the major causes of death with it increasing around the world, including in Sri Lanka.

“Generally, there are no generic western medicines to treat NAFLD. This is why a natural product is the only solution and where the ayurvedic treatments come in. Even in the UK, the NHS (National Health Service) advice a lifestyle change as there is no real medication other than adopting a healthy practice through food and exercise with eating less fatty food and doing frequent check-ups on one’s liver profile.” Lankani Hettigoda, Director Research and Development at Siddhalepa explains.

However, medicinal plants have been used in all parts of the world for the treatment of various ailments and the use of traditional herbal medicine is especially a very common practice in Sri Lanka. Similarly, Osbeckia octandra, a specific species of Heen Bovitiya unique to the island, is traditionally known to support healthy liver function and toxic elimination. Hence the herb is used in households in the form of herbal porridge, as an ayurvedic treatment for curing fatty liver and has been the primary remedy extremely beneficial in the treatment of liver diseases in the country for decades.

Heen Bovitiya is considered one of the valuable ayurvedic medicinal plants in Sri Lanka and the bright purple picturesque flower of the plant is known as the Southern Province. The plant can cure liver damage by protecting liver cells as it gives the necessary push for the liver to do its job. Porridge prepared from the young leaves as a liver tonic, the herbal tea made from dried mature leaves is valuable for diabetes, leaves are used to treat hemorrhoids while both leaves and roots help treat hepatitis.

However, Siddhalepa took it to the next level by creating a 100% natural capsule, having carried out research trials at the Siddhalepa Ayurveda Hospital to patients who had come there. The capsules have been used in the hospital for quite some time before the research commenced in 2017. The findings of which were presented at the Asian Symposium on Medicinal Plants, Spices, and other Natural Products (ASOMPS) XVI later in December 2018.

Siddhalepa developed this version of the herbal food supplement with inclusion of Aloe Vera, having looked at the synergistic effect the two plants have based on ‘Dravya Samyoga Guna’ that is Rasa, Guna, Veerya, Vipaka and Prabhava, which is fundamental to ayurvedic formulations. This combination proved to have the strongest bioactivity having the highest percentage of Gallic Acid which is one of the major compounds that is responsible for hepatoprotective activity.

When compared with other liver supplements currently in the market, through numerous experiments of stability analysis, microbiological analysis, toxicity analysis and antioxidant analysis among others, the results demonstrated that this capsule is the best food supplement compared to others with high antioxidant properties for liver diseases.

The traditional know-how of ayurvedic treatments has always been improved at Siddhalepa by carrying out such trials. “We knew that more and more people were suffering from this condition as they would come and ask for medication. Some medicines were only provided at the hospital to later realize that there is a huge potential,” Mrs. Hettigoda reveals.

“It became prevalent during the Covid period as people had less access to certain medicine and wanted to get into natural products which then lead to a market demand for ayurvedic treatments for these kinds of illnesses. With an increase in the percentage of those with NAFLD, it was required to be made into a mass-market product. Liv-Pro is a fully natural product that is registered with the Department of Ayurveda andcan be used in conjunction with other medicine without any effect whatsoever,” she further insights.

Herbal food supplements are complex mixtures that originate from biological sources, therefore Siddhalepa constantly guarantee their quality by selecting the correct plant material and by standardizing the manufacturing processes at Hettigoda Industries (Pvt), Ltd. More research is being conducted and the second clinical trial was just completed at the Siddhalepa Hettigoda Ayurveda Hospital to further improve evidence-based product efficacy of the food supplement.

The dried and powdered mixture of the endemic plant Osbeckia octandra (Heen Bovitiya) as the major component and Aloe Vera are packed into vegetable capsules for ease of use. Recommended dosage is one capsule twice a day after meals. The bottle should be stored in a cool dry place. If you require more information, please feel free to reach out to Siddhalepa via Whatsapp on +94 77 073 691.