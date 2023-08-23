Opposition MPs surround and abuse Deputy Speaker

Opposition MPs surrounded Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapaksa in Parliament today and verbally abused him.

The MPs accused the Deputy Speaker of not giving them time to raise their questions from the Government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena slammed the Deputy Speaker for allowing Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara to take a long time to ask his question.

The Prime Minister said that the MP was asking a supplementary question not related to the question listed to be asked.

He told the Deputy Speaker to have control over the House or leave.

The Deputy Speaker then instructed the opposition MP to stick to the question related to that what was originally listed.

At least two opposition MPs then surrounded the Deputy Speaker and verbally abused him.

The Deputy Speaker suspended sittings for 10 minutes.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who sat at the chair after the 10-minute break, instructed two MPs to leave the House and not attend sittings for the day. (Colombo Gazette)