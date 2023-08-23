New envoy notes contribution of Sri Lankans in UK

The new British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick, noted the significant contribution of the Sri Lankan community in the UK.

Andrew Patrick made the comment in a statement issued after presenting his credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe today.

“I am both honoured and delighted to be accredited as the British High Commissioner to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The last 75 years of our relationship has shown how much our countries can achieve together, and the significant contribution of the Sri Lankan community in the UK,” he said.

The new High Commissioner said that he looks forward to building upon those 75 years through strengthening cooperation to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for both countries.

From 2013 to 2018, Andrew Patrick served as British Ambassador to Myanmar. Previous appointments have included Afghanistan and South Africa.

The High Commissioner is accompanied by his wife, Khin Sandar Win, who comes from Myanmar and is a businesswoman. (Colombo Gazette)