Minister refuses to push for public apology for cremating Muslims

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella today refused to push for a public apology for the decision taken during the coronavirus crisis, to cremate Muslims who were infected with the virus.

The Minister told Parliament that he will need to appoint a committee to study the decision taken at the time before making any statement on the matter.

He was responding to a question raised in Parliament today by Sri Lanka Muslims Congress leader Rauff Hakeem, who demanded a public apology over the incident.

Hakeem said that the Health Ministry must push for a public apology as the incident was similar to a hate crime.

The Government had in 2020 cremated a number of Muslims who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Following an uproar both locally and overseas, the Government took a decision to bury Muslim coronavirus victims in concrete graves. (Colombo Gazette)