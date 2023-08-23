Appé Lanka provides drinking water and home gardens to Kilinochchi District

Appé Lanka is a rural development project initiated to empower the people of Kilinochchi District of Sri Lanka is working with Sri Lankan funders to improve the quality of life for the people in the district by providing them with safe drinking water and home gardens. The ‘Let them bloom: give them water’ project by Appé Lanka has provided water to 29 schools in Poonakary and Pachiapail subdivisions in Kilinochchi. This has been done by providing the schools with Reverse Osmosis plants (RO plants), that would otherwise have to wait for browsers to deliver safe drinking water.

Studies conducted by the Center for Water Quality and Algae Research, Department of Zoology, at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura shows that 50% of groundwater sources in the Kilinochchi District are not within the SLSI drinking water quality standards. The water tested had high metal content and microbial contamination with Salmonella, which shows the need for safe drinking water for the people of the district. These contaminants are directly linked to many diagnoses of chronic kidney diseases of Unknown Origin (CKDu) in Sri Lanka. It is also essential that continuous monitoring of the water quality is done to safeguard communities living in the district.

Considering the research done by local and foreign organisations on the groundwater situation Appé Lanka initiated its ‘Let them bloom: give them water’ project in 2018. Speaking about the work they do, Shaan Corea Founder/CEO of Appé Lanka, said, “Appé Lanka launched this transformative programme aimed at addressing two critical needs of the people in the Kilinochchi District – one is to provide access to clean drinking water and the promotion of sustainable home gardens. The initiative seeks to enhance the overall well-being and self-sufficiency of the local community, fostering more resilient and empowered people. It broke my heart to see the result of our first RO water plant with the support of Sri Lanka musicians and artists, in November 2018. The children didn’t only drink water in school, they carried bottles of water home for their families, sometimes walking over a kilometre.”

Sunshine Foundation for Good is a supporter of Appé Lanka and has worked with them for two years. Their initiative ‘Better Water, Better Lives’ under the Sunshine Foundation for Good has worked with Appé Lanka to set up eight RO plants that provide safe water to over 20,000 residents in rural villages in Kilinochchi. Vish Govindasamy of Sunshine Foundation, speaking of the partnership, said, “Safe water is not merely a necessity but a fundamental right, and the Sunshine Foundation for Good recognises the profound impact that access to better water has on improving lives and livelihoods. We commend the work done by Appé Lanka and are happy to support them by championing the cause of safe water. The research and assessment of the ground situation done by their team together with ours reassure us that we are reaching the correct people. Together we empower communities to break free from the burdens of waterborne diseases, hardships, and limitations imposed by water scarcity.”

Tokyo Cement Group is another organisation that partnered with Appé Lanka to establish water purification plants in Veravil, Valaippaadu, and Veerapandiyamunei, three remote villages in Ponnaveli within the Poonakary AGA Division in Kilinochchi. With a cumulative capacity of 20,000 Liters of water a day, the three RO plants benefit nearly 2,000 residents from 495 village households whose livelihood is based on fishing and farming. Speaking on the project, Mr. Salinda Kandapola, Manager – Corporate Sustainability of the Tokyo Cement Group said, “We recognise the fundamental importance of providing access to clean and safe drinking water for all our citizens in all parts of Sri Lanka. However, due to the scarcity of clean potable water, people face many hardships and get exposed to diseases such as CKDu which has devastated lives in certain parts of the country. Appé Lanka helped us in identifying three of the most deserving villages for this project, based on their experience in working in the area for many years. Upon studying the hydrology of the area, Tokyo Cement installed customised water purification systems with RO capability to cater to the daily needs of the community. As part of this far-reaching humanitarian project, Tokyo Cement also undertook maintenance of the water purification plants during the first three years by engaging community representatives to ensure the project’s sustainability. These drinking water facilities provide much-needed access to life-giving clean drinking water for the people of Poonakary.”

Speaking of their partnership Kishani Gunsakera the President of the Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan said, “The Rotary Club of Colombo Metropolitan is committed to making a positive and lasting impact in the communities we serve. Through our partnership with Appé Lanka, we aim to address immediate needs while fostering a sense of pride and self-reliance among the people of Kilinochchi. By providing clean water and promoting home gardens, we aspire to create a more resilient and prosperous community. We undertook two Home Gardens projects last year because of the strong emphasis on sustainability and self-sufficiency. We are happy that the team at Appé Lanka is partnering with local experts to provide training, resources, and support for establishing home gardens within schools in the district. These gardens will empower residents to grow nutritious vegetables, not only enhancing food security but also promoting a deeper connection to nature and healthier dietary habits.”

Appé Lanka encourages active community involvement and participation in the implementation of their initiative, fostering a sense of ownership and collaboration. The organization remains committed to monitoring and evaluating the impact of the programme, ensuring its effectiveness and sustainability over time. Appé Lanka is a socially responsible organization dedicated to fostering positive change in communities across the nation. For more information, please visit their at www.appelanka.com.