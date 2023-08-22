Public urged to conserve water as drought hits Sri Lanka

The public have been urged to conserve water as a drought began to affect parts of Sri Lanka.

Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure, Jeevan Thondaman said that in order to address the impact of the ongoing drought in several districts, his Ministry together with the National Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Department of National Community Water Supply, will be visiting drought-affected districts in the coming weeks.

“Our goal is to gain firsthand insights, understand district-specific challenges, and work together to find swift solutions,” he said.

To conserve water, the Minister urged the public to check and repair any leaks in their home, as even small drips can add up over time, have shorter baths, collect rainwater, turn off taps while brushing teeth, washing hands or dishes, and spread awareness about water conservation. (Colombo Gazette)