Opposition MPs protest in Parliament against Matale estate official

Opposition MPs, mostly Tamil MPs, protested in Parliament today against the Matale estate official accused of mistreating a family at the estate.

MPs of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) staged the protest, demanding the arrest of the official.

MPs Vadivel Suresh, V. Radhakrishnan, MP Sivagnanam Sritharan and a number of others took part in the protest.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the estate community help bring much needed dollars to Sri Lanka.

However, he said that the plantation workers are mistreated, even on estates on Government land.

The incident where an official destroyed the shelters of the family on the estate in Matale was captured on video and shared on social media.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman later visited the Ratwatte Estate in the Elkaduwa Plantation in the Matale District and demanded action against the official.

Minister of Plantation Industries Dr. Ramesh Pathirana told Parliament that an investigation has been launched over the incident.

He also said that the official accused of mistreating the family has been removed. (Colombo Gazette)