Drone operated by Chinese tourist shot down in Kandy

A drone operated by a Chinese tourist was shot down in Kandy by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

According to reports, the drone was operated during a procession staged by the Kandy Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple last night (Monday).

A 43-year-old Chinese tourist has been arrested over the incident and was to be produced in court.

The tourist had reportedly operated the camera to capture footage of the temple procession.

However, the tourist did not have permission to operate the drone and so it was shot down.

Private drones can be operated only if approved by the Ministry of Defence. (Colombo Gazette)