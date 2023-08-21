SriLankan Airlines relaunches flights to Jeddah

SriLankan Airlines announced the relaunch of direct flights from Colombo to Jeddah with a thrice weekly service every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

SriLankan Airlines is currently the only carrier to offer a non-stop flight schedule between the two cities, opening a convenient gateway to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah for Umrah pilgrims in Sri Lanka once again.

SriLankan Airlines’ flight UL 281 from Colombo to Jeddah departs at 1425hrs every Tuesday and Sunday and at 1415hrs every Wednesday and arrives in Jeddah on the same day at 1810hrs and 1800hrs, respectively. Flight UL 282 departs Jeddah at 1925hrs every Tuesday and Sunday and at 1915hrs every Wednesday and reaches Colombo the next day at 0415hrs and 0405hrs, respectively.

The airline’s flight history to Jeddah spans back to over 30 years, establishing an all-year round popular route among Umrah pilgrims and a preferred choice of travel for the more seasonal Hajj pilgrims in Sri Lanka.

In addition to the ease of a direct flight, SriLankan Airlines also provides to meet the special needs of these travellers and extends extra assistance to those who need it such as passengers with mobility issues.

SriLankan is currently rebuilding its capacity in Saudi Arabia, amid the Government of Saudi Arabia relaxing its visa policy and focusing on transforming the country into a thriving tourist destination.

The airline also operates daily from Colombo to Dammam and Riyadh, and now connects passengers to three cities across Saudi Arabia with a total of 17 weekly flights. For more information on SriLankan Airlines’ operations to Saudi Arabia visit www.srilankan.com

(Colombo Gazette)