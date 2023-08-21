Sri Lanka’s July consumer inflation more than halves to 4.6%

Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation rate more than halved to 4.6% year-on-year in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month. In June consumer inflation stood at 10.8%.

Food prices fell 2.5% in July from a year earlier, after rising 2.5% in June year-on-year, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement. (Courtesy Reuters)