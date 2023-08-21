Singapore and Sri Lanka discuss regional stability

Singapore and Sri Lanka today discussed regional stability during a meeting between Ranil Wickremesinghe and Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen.

Dr Ng Eng Hen called on President Wickremesinghe who is in Singapore for a two-day working visit.

During the meeting, Dr Ng and President Wickremesinghe discussed geopolitical developments and the importance of regional stability for small maritime countries.

“The meeting demonstrates the friendly defence ties between Singapore and Sri Lanka,” the Singapore Defence Ministry said.

Earlier, Wickremesinghe had a call with Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

“We had a fruitful discussion, covering food security, renewable energy, regional economic cooperation, amongst others. Our friendship is anchored by strong people-to-people ties and cooperation across various sectors. There is much scope to deepen our ties. I wish President Wickremesinghe a productive visit in Singapore,” President Halimah Yacob said in a brief statement.

Joining the President on this are Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security, Ruwan Wijewardena, Senior Advisor on Climate Change and Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs. (Colombo Gazette)