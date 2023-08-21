Jeevan flexes his muscles and threatens estate official

Minister Jeevan Thondaman used abusive language and threatened an estate official during a heated exchange that ensued at an estate in Matale over the mistreatment of a family.

A video shared on social media showed the Minister questioning the official and turning aggressive when the official refused to give in.

The Minister was angered on being told by the official to mind his language.

Thondaman is seen being restrained by his security and a few others around him.

“Who the **** does he think he is?” Thondaman is heard asking another official.

He also demands to see the Assistant Manager of the estate saying if he fails to appear then “you will see the worse of me”.

Thondaman later tweeted saying he visited the Ratwatte Estate in the Elkaduwa Plantation in Matale district, where a distressing video revealed an impoverished family being mistreated by an assistant manager.

“As Minister, I demanded action from the Chairman and General Manager of the Estate against this behavior. Immediate steps were taken, and the Assistant Manager has been removed and dismissed,” the Minister said.

He also said that the Chairman, General Manager, and the responsible Assistant Manager also personally apologised to the affected family.

Moreover, the estate has committed to constructing a permanent home for them within its premises.

“No one should be indentured to a company through birth. No one should have to endure the humiliation that this family was subject to. This era of indignity for my people will end with me,” he said.

Thondaman said that their policies will ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive and live with the respect they deserve. (Colombo Gazette)