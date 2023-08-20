Nagaland: Ruza, a traditional water harvesting system for the water-scarce mountains

More than half of India’s net sown area – 55% of almost 140 million hectares – is primarily dependent on rainfall, according to the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) under the Ministry of Agriculture. Rainfed agriculture accounts for around 40% of the country’s total food grain production and supports two-thirds of livestock and 40% of the human population. Hence, it is a crucial contributor to the country’s economy and food security. The livelihoods of 80% of small and marginal farmers are linked to rain.

According to the NRAA, rainfed areas in India are the most variable and unpredictable environments which renders rain-dependent agriculture a risky proposition. “Yet, there is enough evidence to show that traditionally, rural communities knew how to harness this variability to support their economies, societies and agro-ecosystems, carefully breeding livestock and varieties of crops that can thrive in these areas,” it states in a policy document.

Kikruma, a village in Nagaland stands as a precedent for this statement.

The indigenous system of irrigation and agricultural practice in this region, called the Ruza system, more popularly known as Zabo, is a time-tested unique water management practice that has been yielding good harvests for nearly a century.

The picturesque village of Kikruma lies in the rainshadow mountain region of Phek district in Nagaland, at an altitude of 1,643 metres. “While Nagaland’s average annual rainfall is 2,000 millimetres with 150 rainy days, Kikruma receives only about 461.18 millimetres of rain annually,” shared Hannah Krujia Asangla, Chief Technical Officer in Agronomy at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Phek, Nagaland. The Seidzu and Khuza rivers, that flow to the south and north of the village respectively, are seasonal rivers and do not meet its water needs. To overcome this perennial water scarcity, the villagers developed the Ruza (pronounced “ree-zah”) system of impounding water and utilising it for irrigation.

Zanehu Tunyi, a septuagenarian former school principal and farmer from Kikruma explains that their forefathers, belonging to the Chakhesang Naga tribe, resided by the riverside and cultivated near the riverbank. With increasing population, many had to relocate to the higher regions. Without any permanent water source and scanty rainfall, this agrarian society eventually developed the Ruza system of impounding run-off water about 80-100 years ago.

“Ruza, means ‘impounding water or run-off water pond or tank for irrigation’ in the Chokri dialect. But researchers and reports have popularised it as the Zabo system,” Tunyi told Mongabay-India.

Zabo is a small pit dug within a paddy patch, ideally used for rearing fish. However, Ruza is a larger pond spreading to about 0.2 hectares, used for storing run-off water.

The forest lands are the main catchment areas. The village residents cut channels in the forests and in every possible catchment area to channelise the rainwater to the ponds. Water flowing through the several steep village roads is also impounded by constructing speed breakers or placing stones and directed to the Ruza.

The Ruza or harvesting ponds are located at a higher elevation. These are connected to the paddy fields at the lower elevations through narrow drains, which are blocked with stones and earth until it is time to irrigate the fields.

There are over 200 harvesting ponds in Kikruma and each is shared by multiple farmers to irrigate the adjoining fields.

The farmers are constantly improving the system, especially to prevent water loss by percolation. “We hammer the inner surface of the ponds and the channels to avoid seepage. As the road surfaces are already compact, water easily flows downhill without much loss. Lately, we also use bamboo and pipes to channel the water,” explained Zanehu.

The runoff water is channelised through cattle yards too. This not only cleans the yards, but also carries the manure to the fields below. The entire system is primarily dependent on gravity, although a few farmers do use pumps to transport water from the ponds to distant paddy fields.

“Nagaland is an organic state with very limited use of chemical fertiliser. Apart from manure, the litter from native trees like siris (Albizia lebbeck), alder (Alnus nepalensis), neem (Azadirachta indica), and azolla are used as fertiliser. The trees are planted near the fields. After tilling the soil, we mix tree litter into it. We use common salt or chemical fertilizer, in minimal quantities, only when the paddy saplings are too small,” said Rukuzo Tunyi, a young farmer in his early twenties.

Integrated organic farming in Ruza

The Zabo or Ruza system is a sustainable integrated form of farming comprising forestry, horticulture, agriculture, fishery and animal husbandry with well-founded soil and water conservation base. The main crop is paddy; about 17 varieties of both sticky and non-sticky rice are cultivated in wet terraces. The yield of paddy is about three to four tonnes per hectare.

Fruits and vegetables are grown along the terraces near the ponds, cattle sheds, and water channels. Vegetations include mango, guava, banana, papaya, pomegranate, maize, potato, squash, colocasia, cucumber, cabbage, garlic, tree tomato, king chilli, to name a few. In addition, pulses such as rajma (Phaseolus vulgaris) and beans (Vigna sp.) are also cultivated.

Most farmers practice paddy and fish culture together. Saplings of the common carp, Asian snakehead and snails, are kept in Zabo, dug amid the paddy fields. Post transplantation, the saplings move to the wet paddy fields for scavenging and to mature. “The crops in the Rüza system mature early, by October. The field dries by then and we harvest the fishes alongside the paddy. Excess water if any is drained out to a lower pond before harvesting,” said Zanehu.

On average 50-60 kilograms of fish are harvested per hectare.

