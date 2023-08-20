India continues to top number of visitors to Sri Lanka

India continues to top the number of visitors to Sri Lanka followed by China, Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando said.

He said that there has been a notable increase in the number of tourist arrivals, particularly following President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India.

“Under the guidance of the President, we have executed a range of initiatives aimed at boosting tourism. The outcomes are evident, with an increased inflow of tourists, particularly following the President’s visit to India. Notably, India constitutes the largest source of visitors to our country, followed by China,” he said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Hilton Yala Resort hotel.

Fernando said that Air travel to Sri Lanka has surged, with airlines like Qatar Airways now operating up to six daily flights.

“Sri Lanka has become an attractive destination for airlines, evidenced by the operation of flights by Turkish Airlines and Singapore Airlines seven days a week. Akira Airlines from Israel plans to launch direct flights to Sri Lanka twice a week, beginning October 31. Moreover, more flight additions are on the horizon. Our domestic airlines also contribute significantly, with around 80 flights to India weekly,” he said.

The Minister also extended his gratitude to all who have united to confront the challenges faced by Sri Lanka.

“It’s especially heartening to learn that the Hilton Hotel Group intends to inaugurate luxurious new hotels in Nuwara Eliya and Negombo. These endeavours are poised to make substantial contributions to our nation’s tourism industry,” the Minister said.

He said the President’s novel approach to tourism promotion is a departure from past practices and has the potential to align with current industry goals.

“I am confident that under the President’s visionary program, the tourism sector in our nation will experience resounding success, positioning it as the primary revenue generator,” he said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Professor Maithri Wickramasinghe, US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Lands H.M.B.P. Herath, Chairman of the Tourism Promotion Bureau Chalaka Gajabahu, Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism and Hotel Management Institute Shirantha Peiris were among those present. (Colombo Gazette)