Indonesia to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka

Indonesia will move forward to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka as a genuine partner, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dewi Gustina Tobing said.

The Indonesian Embassy in Colombo quoted the Ambassador as saying that the spirit of unity of the Indonesian people was the key to gaining independence on 17 August 1945.

Sri Lankan students from the Colombo Royal College and Samudhi’s Dancing Group enthusiastically observed the Indonesian flag hoisting commemorating the 78th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia at the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo. They attended the ceremony, together with the Indonesian community in Sri Lanka.

Some Religious leaders, representatives from the Sri Lanka-Indonesia Friendship Association (SLIFA), Sri Lankan Malay Communities, business people, travel agents, and journalists were also among 250 people present at the Embassy.

In her remarks, the Indonesian Ambassador, Dewi Gustina Tobing, stated that 17 August was a special day for all Indonesian people, including those who stay in Sri Lanka and Maladewa, because they were celebrating the Independence Day of Indonesia.

On 17 August 1945, the first President of Indonesia, Soekarno, and the Vice President, Mohammad Hatta, declared the proclamation of Independence of Indonesia. “More than 300 ethnic groups in Indonesia participated in forming a newly independent country named the Republic of Indonesia,” said Ambassador Dewi.

The Ambassador further said that the spirit of unity of the Indonesian people was the key to gaining independence on 17 August 1945.

“Our national motto Bhinneka Tunggal Ika or unity in diversity becomes a unifier that moves all Indonesian ethnic groups to fight for independence. From the era of Pergerakan Nasional or National Awakening in 1908 until the Sumpah Pemuda or Youth Pledge in 1928, the national motto remains persistent and relevant today,” explained Ambassador Dewi.

In other parts of her address, Ambassador Dewi informed about the various achievements that have been achieved by the Government of Indonesia, particularly in the fields of economics and foreign policy, both in the bilateral, regional, and international arenas, including in relations with Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and Indonesia’s Chairmanship in ASEAN in 2023. “Indonesia will always move forward to strengthen relations with Sri Lanka as a genuine partner,” said Ambassador Dewi.

The series of activities for commemorating the 78th Indonesian Independence Day consisted of hoisting the Indonesian flag, reading the text of the Proclamation of Indonesian Independence, the text of Pancasila, the Preamble to the 1945 Constitution, and prayers. Before the ceremony, Ambassador Dewi inaugurated the member of Pasukan Pengibar Bendera or flag hoisters consisting of Zakat P. Siregar, Nisa Nurfitriyani, and Achmad Dita Setiawan.

The commemoration ceremony for the 78th Indonesian Independence Day was closed by cutting the Nasi Tumpeng (the cone-shaped rice dish), taking a photo with all ceremony participants, and an announcement that the Embassy of Indonesia, in collaboration with SLIFA, would organize a Cultural and Charity Bazaar on 2 September 2023 at the Indonesian Embassy premises. (Colombo Gazette)