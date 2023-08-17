US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy to visit Sri Lanka

The US Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick is to visit Sri Lanka.

The US State Department said that from August 17 to 23, 2023, Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy Nathaniel C. Fick will travel to India and Sri Lanka.

In India from August 17 to 20, Ambassador Fick will head the U.S. delegation to the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting in Bengaluru. He will highlight U.S. views on digital economy topics including priority areas set by India’s G20 presidency: digital public infrastructure, security in the digital economy, and digital skilling. Ambassador Fick will also meet with technology entrepreneurs and other representatives from industry and civil society.

Ambassador Fick will then travel to Sri Lanka from August 20 to 23. He will hold bilateral consultations in Colombo with a range of counterparts in government, the private sector, and think tanks on cybersecurity, information and communications technologies, and digital freedom.

Nathaniel C. Fick was sworn in on September 21, 2022 as the inaugural U.S. Ambassador at Large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy. (Colombo Gazette)