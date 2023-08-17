Sri Lanka to target 5 million tourist arrivals a year

Sri Lanka is to target 5 million tourist arrivals every year on the directives issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged officials to accelerate efforts towards the goal of attracting 5 million tourists every year to Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Unit said.

The directives were issued during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat where the President engaged with a committee responsible for assessing the progress of Sri Lanka’s tourism industry enhancement program and proposing measures to establish the country as a prominent tourist destination.

During the discussion, comprehensive plans spanning short, medium, and long term were thoroughly deliberated upon to enhance Sri Lanka’s appeal and comfort for tourists.

President Wickremesinghe also inquired about ongoing plans and the role of the private sector in promoting the nation’s tourism industry. Officials briefed the President on current initiatives and emerging trends.

According to the recommendations set forth by the committee tasked with establishing Sri Lanka as a leading tourist destination, the Ministry of Tourism and its affiliated bodies are formulating a strategic plan for up to 2025, the President’s Media Unit said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also directed officials to identify a suitable location, in collaboration with the private sector, for the establishment of a high-class hotel school in Sri Lanka.

Minister of Tourism and Lands, Harin Fernando, said that several tourism promotion initiatives have been devised in anticipation of the forthcoming Asian Cup.

Addressing congestion issues at airports and parks, Minister Harin Fernando underscored the focus on enhancing visitor amenities. (Colombo Gazette)