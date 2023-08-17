Pricing formula for water from December

A pricing formula is to be introduced and will likely take effect from December, Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Jeevan Thondaman said.

He said that the current water tariffs are only temporary and will be revised.

Thondaman told reporters today that a pricing formula for water will be introduced in December.

He said that water tariffs had to be increased after electricity tariffs were increased.

The Minister said that most water distribution centers operate using electricity and only two use solar power.

As a result, the Minister said that even if there is a 1 percent increase in electricity tariffs then water tariffs must also increase. (Colombo Gazette)