Claims of pillows and mattress found in Parliament room false

Claims of pillows and a mattress being found in a Parliament committee room are false, Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera said.

The Secretary General of Parliament also said that a committee consisting of three senior officials had been appointed to conduct a preliminary investigation into media reports regarding the Housekeeping Department of Parliament.

One media report said that a group of officers had been accused of sexually harassing some young female employees of the Housekeeping Department of Parliament.

“An officer who was accused of the aforesaid issue has been suspended, and the Parliamentary staff have been given the opportunity to meet the relevant committee members personally or to inform them about the related matters through telephone or e-mail,” Rohanadeera said in a statement.

Rohanadeera also said that an internal circular had been issued stating that information can be submitted to the Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General of Parliament in addition to the relevant committee members.

The Secretary General emphasized that investigations by the relevant committees are being carried out impartially and if an allegation against any officer is confirmed, strict action will be taken against them. (Colombo Gazette)