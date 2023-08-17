Blackout in parts of Colombo due to faults in two cables

A blackout was experienced in parts of Colombo due to faults in two cables, the Power and Energy Ministry said.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that the electricity supply in the Havelock and Welawatta areas were affected.

The Minister said that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had informed him that 12 substations in the Havelock-Welawatta area had been isolated from the CEB supply grid.

Several people in these areas took to social media and said that they were without electricity for several hours.

“The CEB has informed that 12 substations in the Havelock-Welawatta area have been isolated from CEB supply gird due to faults in two cables in Wellawatta area. Cable repair work has begun,” Wijesekera said.

He said that stand-by generators were used to restore supply to some areas where the electricity was interrupted.

However, he said there was a possibility that some customers will experience power interruptions for a few hours in the Havelock-Welawatta area. (Colombo Gazette)