Virtusa Sri Lanka Recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in IT & ITES Industry

Virtusa Sri Lanka was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in the IT & ITES industry in Sri Lanka by Great Place to Work®, a strong confirmation of the Company’s acclaimed work culture, which has remained key in retaining top Sri Lankan talent in the face of the island’s ongoing talent exodus. This recognition comes on the heels of Virtusa being named as a Great Place to Work® globally across seven countries of operation earlier this year, and saw over 80% of its Sri Lankan team endorsing Virtusa as a Great Place to Work through a rigorous methodology that evaluates workplace culture through employee feedback.

“Building a company culture where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential is equally important to our growth and success as the technology services we provide to our customers.” Rahul Sahay, Head of HR – Offshore and Senior Vice President at Virtusa commented. “Being named a Best Workplace in the IT & ITES Industry in Sri Lanka for 2023 is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated team and our commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment,” he added.

This milestone recognition was celebrated at an elaborate learning and networking event, which also featured an exclusive Fireside Chat with panelists comprising the senior leadership of Virtusa Sri Lanka; Shehan Warusavithana – Senior Vice President – Technology, Sampath Thrimavithana – Director/ Head of HR – Sri Lanka, and Dinoo de Mel – Senior Director – Finance. The discussion centered around best practices and strategies adopted by the company to successfully navigate through the unprecedented challenges in recent times, with insights into how Virtusa continuously and successfully evolves its workplace culture by learning and growing as an organization.

“The global Great Place to Work® recognition, and being named one of the Best Workplaces™ in the IT & ITES industry in Sri Lanka have been significant milestones for all of us at Virtusa, and have helped propel the region forward.” Naresha Supramaniam, Business Head APAC & Country Head Sri Lanka at Virtusa. “I thank the Sri Lankan leadership, delivery and shared services teams who have been instrumental in our journey towards continued success,” he added.

Virtusa – a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions – was featured on the list for sustaining a consistently high employee experience across the organization. The survey results showed that Virtusa employees feel most positively about ‘Management keeping the teams informed about important issues and changes’. The organization’s Area of Strength was ‘Credibility’, with the strongest performing Workplace Health Indicator of the published study being ‘pride in the organization’, a great achievement for the company. This brand recognition as one of Sri Lanka’s most preferred employers has also enabled Virtusa to retain its status as the single largest employer of top graduates in the country with an intake of over 500 interns annually.

With the actionable insights and recommendations gained through this certification, Virtusa’s efforts to empower and appreciate its employees continue, with the company identifying focus areas for further improvement, as well as an opportunity to learn and grow as an organization.